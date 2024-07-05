PRIME Video’s crime drama miniseries Poacher engages viewers in the dangerous world of wildlife crime, drawing inspiration from real-life events that have deeply impacted India’s conservation efforts. Director Richie Mehta offers an exclusive look behind the scenes, shedding light on the series’ origins and approach in an interview with theSun.
Mehta’s journey with Poacher began with a pivotal moment during his 2015 documentary project in India. Footage of a significant ivory raid seized his attention, revealing the harsh reality of a secretive industry thriving amid the natural beauty of the subcontinent. Intrigued by the scale and consequences of the operation, Mehta went on years of exploration, compelled by a fervent desire to unravel the complex network of wildlife crime plaguing the region.
The uncovering of a group illegally hunting ivory, acting without fear of consequences, inspired Mehta’s imaginative ideas. Poacher, far from being a mere crime drama, emerged as an impressive commentary on the human toll of environmental exploitation. Mehta’s storytelling transcends conventional genre boundaries, delving deep into the moral intricacies and societal repercussions of wildlife crime.
Thinking about how the show was made, Mehta emphasises how serious the problem is. He researched and talked closely with real people working on wildlife conservation and poaching. Through this, he saw for himself the serious results of harming the environment without limits. The show feels real because it is not just based on court cases; it includes Mehta’s personal experiences that show how endangered species and ecosystems are in real danger.
Poacher, as Mehta elucidates, is a call to action. Through meticulous storytelling and authentic portrayals, the series confronts audiences with the urgent moral imperative of safeguarding the planet’s precious biodiversity. By weaving together elements of suspense, drama and social commentary, Poacher transcends the confines of entertainment, serving as a powerful tool for advocacy and awareness.
In casting Poacher, Mehta entrusted Mukesh Chhabra, his casting director, with the formidable task of identifying individuals who could authentically embody the essence of the characters. Seeking intangible qualities like selflessness, determination and an empathy for wildlife, Mehta prioritised actors capable of effortlessly inhabiting their roles. The casting process aimed to find the real essence of each character, making sure the series captures all its complex dynamics.
Mehta was really drawn to the idea of making an exciting mystery story about something that everyone cares about. He wanted to show how serious it is when elephants are in danger from poachers, and how these criminal groups operate. Poacher focuses on how harming wildlife affects our environment, how organised crime plays a part, and how people often do not seem to care.
Through Poacher, Mehta attempts to not only entertain but also provoke introspection and inspire action against the pervasive threat of wildlife crime. The series challenges audiences to confront uncomfortable truths and mobilise for change.
Poacher stands as a beacon of hope, reminding us of our collective responsibility to protect and preserve the natural world for future generations.
All episodes of Poacher are now available to stream on Prime Video.