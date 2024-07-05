PRIME Video’s crime drama miniseries Poacher engages viewers in the dangerous world of wildlife crime, drawing inspiration from real-life events that have deeply impacted India’s conservation efforts. Director Richie Mehta offers an exclusive look behind the scenes, shedding light on the series’ origins and approach in an interview with theSun.

Mehta’s journey with Poacher began with a pivotal moment during his 2015 documentary project in India. Footage of a significant ivory raid seized his attention, revealing the harsh reality of a secretive industry thriving amid the natural beauty of the subcontinent. Intrigued by the scale and consequences of the operation, Mehta went on years of exploration, compelled by a fervent desire to unravel the complex network of wildlife crime plaguing the region.

The uncovering of a group illegally hunting ivory, acting without fear of consequences, inspired Mehta’s imaginative ideas. Poacher, far from being a mere crime drama, emerged as an impressive commentary on the human toll of environmental exploitation. Mehta’s storytelling transcends conventional genre boundaries, delving deep into the moral intricacies and societal repercussions of wildlife crime.

Thinking about how the show was made, Mehta emphasises how serious the problem is. He researched and talked closely with real people working on wildlife conservation and poaching. Through this, he saw for himself the serious results of harming the environment without limits. The show feels real because it is not just based on court cases; it includes Mehta’s personal experiences that show how endangered species and ecosystems are in real danger.