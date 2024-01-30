Revived once again from amber

UNIVERSAL Pictures is secretly working on reviving the Jurassic Park franchise, Variety’s sources have claimed. Penned by screenwriter David Koepp, the project is well into its development phase and the script has been well liked by executives enough that the studio is looking at a possible 2025 release.

Koepp co-wrote the original Jurassic Park from 1993, along with the scripts for the first Mission: Impossible, the first Spider-Man in 2002 and last year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

According to Variety, there is no word on what the film will be about. While it will retain the Jurassic World title, the film will launch a “new Jurassic era” with a new storyline.

This could mean that it will be separate from the Jurassic World trilogy, which was helmed by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. In other words, they may not return and this extends to the Jurassic Park actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

The trio last appeared in Jurassic World Dominion. At the time of writing, there is no director attached to the project.