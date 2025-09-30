Xiaomi 14T Pro: Great value for money

The phone measures 160.4mm tall and 75.1mm wide, with an 8.39mm thickness and 209g weight, giving it that sweet spot between sturdy and comfortable. It is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance and framed by high-strength aluminium alloy, with a 93.3% screen-to-body ratio thanks to ultra-thin bezels. Colour finishes such as Titan Gray keep it sleek, while the metallic frame adds confidence in daily handling.

THE Xiaomi 14T Pro might not be the “newest kid on the block” anymore, but that hardly matters once you start using it. In a society where smartphones can feel outdated within a year, the Xiaomi 14T Pro has held its ground remarkably well. Between its premium design, powerful internals and Leica-co-engineered cameras, it’s still a device that delivers both style and substance.

Display built for every mood

Xiaomi equipped the Xiaomi 14T Pro with a next-generation 6.7-inch Amoled panel that supports a blazing 144Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling. The DCI-P3 colour gamut, 68 billion colours and AI image engine ensure everything looks sharp, vivid and accurate. Peak brightness goes up to a staggering 4000 nits, making the screen visible even under Malaysia’s harsh midday sun.

HDR standards like Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are supported, while TÜV Rheinland certifications, Low Blue Light, Flicker Free and Circadian Friendly mean your eyes stay comfortable through hours of use. Whether you are watching HDR movies, scrolling social feeds, or gaming, the Xiaomi 14T Pro’s display adapts fluidly to the moment.

Performance that does not slow down

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14T Pro runs on MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9300+ processor. With one Cortex-X4 core clocked up to 3.4GHz, three additional Cortex-X4s at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A720 efficiency cores, this chip delivers blistering all-big-core performance. The Immortalis-G720 GPU handles graphics smoothly, while the MediaTek NPU 790 brings cutting-edge generative AI tools to your pocket.

Paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage (scaling up to 1TB with “Ultra Space” expansion), the phone flies through multitasking and gaming alike. Xiaomi’s HyperOS keeps things snappy and the 3D IceLoop cooling system ensures performance does not throttle under heavy load.

Battery life is handled by a 5000mAh cell, which comfortably powers through a full day. When it is time to recharge, 120W wired HyperCharge gets you back up in under 20 minutes, while 50W wireless charging keeps things cable-free and fast.

The real showstopper

The star of the Xiaomi 14T Pro is its Leica-engineered camera system. The triple setup includes a 50MP wide main camera (with Light Fusion 900 sensor and OIS), a 50MP telephoto at 60mm and a 12MP ultra-wide with 120° field of view. Co-engineered with Leica, these lenses capture images with depth, character and that signature Leica “look.”

Two Leica styles, Authentic and Vibrant, let you choose between cinematic realism and punchy vibrance. The Master Lens system offers creative presets like Swirly Bokeh and Soft Focus, while ProFocus ensures sharpness whether you’re tracking faces, pets, or movement.

Video recording is equally powerful: 8K capture at up to 30fps, 4K at 60fps and HDR10+ with MasterCinema. Ultra Night Video ensures low-light content looks clean and atmospheric.

The 32MP in-display selfie camera supports 4K video, night mode, HDR and even selfie teleprompter mode for vloggers, making it a genuinely versatile front shooter.

Connectivity and everyday extras

Connectivity is future-proof, with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual SIM with eSIM support, NFC and 5G SA/NSA coverage across major bands. Stereo speakers certified with Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos deliver immersive sound, while an IR blaster adds that classic Xiaomi convenience.

Security is handled with in-display fingerprint scanning and AI face unlock. Everyday tools like AI Notes, AI Recorder and Circle to Search integrate smoothly, showing Xiaomi’s commitment to AI-powered lifestyles.