Driver pulled over for traffic violation, allegedly threatens to report traffic policeman

A recent incident involving a driver and a traffic police officer has sparked heated discussion online, after a video capturing their interaction went viral on Facebook.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Sabah.

The footage, taken at a traffic light intersection, showed the officer addressing multiple traffic violations committed by the driver of a black Toyota Unser.

One of the alleged violations included the driver not using his signal at the traffic light intersection.

In the viral video, the traffic officer was seen stopping near the black Toyota Unser at the traffic lights, sternly reminding the driver to use his signal when turning at an intersection.

“(If I had moved) a little bit more, I would have crashed into your vehicle,” the officer said to the driver.

The officer also reprimanded the driver for not wearing his seatbelt.

A few moments later, he instructed the Unser driver to pull over to the side to discuss the alleged traffic violations.

The driver, wearing a red shirt and grey shorts, then approached the officer and was heard threatening to report him over the traffic summonses issued.

As netizens criticised the man for his attitude towards the officer, many praised the policeman for his patience and professionalism in handling the situation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respectful behaviour on the road and the challenges faced daily by enforcement officers tasked with ensuring public safety.