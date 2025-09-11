Kids hanging out of car window spark safety debate online

A clip of two children sticking their heads out of a moving car window has raised alarm among Malaysians online, with many warning that a split-second mistake could turn into a tragedy.

In a Reddit post, user @theangry-ace commented, “You may drive safely, but others may not. “Those tiny bodies are so easy to be thrown out of vehicles. Once I saw the aftermath of an accident, I made sure to strap my nephews and nieces like a straight jacket.”

Another warned that being in the wrong place at the wrong time could be fatal.

User @MegaGojira_2001 said, “In the end, the car gets blamed,” while others recalled childhood fears. “My mom used to tell me if you stick your head out of a moving car window, you are bound to lose your head. It scared me back then,” said @Crazy-Plate3097.

Netizens also highlighted how unpredictable situations can turn tragic in seconds. “It only takes an oops for things to go sideways,” one comment read.

Some argued that the issue reflects poor parenting awareness. “Besides marriage courses, there should be parenting courses as well. Most people have no idea about parenthood. Some learn from mistakes, while others repeat them until it’s too late,” @GanacheAvailable5111 suggested.

Others urged parents to take simple precautions such as activating window locks. “By the time the parents learn why this is a bad idea, one toddler’s head could already be separated from their body. Same with sunroofs — you’re not supposed to open them while driving,” @MrX25U wrote.

Many agreed that beyond enforcement, greater awareness on parenting and child safety is needed to stop such dangerous behaviour before it ends in disaster.

The viral video comes amid concerning statistics about child road safety in Malaysia. Research indicates that between 200 and 220 children under 14 are injured annually on Malaysian roads, with 1-3% of cases resulting in fatalities.

A recent incident in April highlighted these dangers when a three-year-old boy sustained facial injuries after falling from a car window on Jalan Lipis-Merapoh, with his father only discovering the child was missing two kilometers later.