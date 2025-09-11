Malaysian recounts tense moments trapped in Nepal riots

A Malaysian citizen has shared his harrowing experience of being trapped in Kathmandu as violent riots continue to grip Nepal’s capital, leaving him and several other Malaysians unable to return home due to the closure of the country’s airport.

The Malaysian, known as Ayie, documented his ordeal through several TikTok posts on his account @AyieTDF, providing a first-hand account of the dangerous situation that has engulfed the Himalayan nation since Monday.

Ayie and his fellow Malaysians had travelled to Kathmandu to attend a conference but now find themselves stranded in the city as the security situation deteriorates rapidly.

“We are currently stuck at a hotel in Kathmandu because of the riots happening in Nepal. The conference hotel is nearby, but our accommodation is at Aryatara in an area called Thamel,“ he said in a TikTok post yesterday.

The riots, which began on Monday as protests against government restrictions on social media and corruption issues, have claimed approximately 20 lives according to Ayie’s account, making Tuesday particularly violent.

“However, the destruction that occurred was worse than yesterday because rioters have attacked the Parliament building and major hotels. So we at this hotel are quite scared too. Right now, since our programme ended at 5pm this afternoon, we haven’t returned to our hotel,“ he explained.

Ayie described how the situation on Tuesday (Sept 9) was significantly more chaotic compared to the previous evening, when things appeared relatively calmer. The targeting of government buildings and hospitality facilities has heightened concerns for tourists and foreign visitors caught in the unrest.

The group’s predicament has been worsened by the closure of Nepal’s airport, effectively trapping foreign nationals in the country until the situation stabilises.

“The Malaysian Embassy also says the situation is under control. It’s indeed controlled, but we’re the ones feeling unsafe right now. So now we’re waiting for transport or waiting for the situation outside to calm down because the hotel doors are also locked - we can’t go out,“ Ayie said.

The closure of hotel facilities and restrictions on movement highlight the severity of the security situation, with establishments taking precautionary measures to protect guests from the ongoing violence.

The Malaysian embassy’s assurance that the situation remains “controlled” appears to contrast with the ground reality experienced by the stranded citizens, who continue to feel vulnerable despite official statements.

The riots represent a significant escalation in Nepal’s political tensions, with protesters targeting both government institutions and private establishments. The attack on Parliament buildings indicates the serious nature of public discontent with government policies.

For the stranded Malaysians, the experience serves as a stark reminder of how quickly political situations can deteriorate in foreign countries, leaving tourists and business travellers in precarious positions.

The group’s inability to return to their accommodation hotel in the Thamel area, a popular tourist district in Kathmandu, suggests that the unrest has spread to key commercial and hospitality zones rather than being confined to government areas.

The situation continues to develop as authorities work to restore order in the capital. The Malaysian government has yet to issue any official statement regarding its citizens stranded in Nepal or any evacuation plans.

Tourism and international conferences form an important part of Nepal’s economy, and the current unrest could have lasting implications for the country’s ability to attract foreign visitors and host international events.

The protests initially focused on government restrictions on social media platforms and widespread corruption concerns, issues that have resonated strongly with Nepal’s population amid ongoing economic challenges.