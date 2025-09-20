Merdeka 118 sparks backlash over Maybank logo on top

MERDEKA 118 has captured the world’s attention as the second-tallest building globally, soaring at 678.9 metres—just behind Dubai’s Burj Khalifa at 829.8 metres.

But the nation’s newest architectural icon has found itself in the spotlight for a different reason: a bold Maybank logo now sitting atop the tower.

What was meant to be a celebration of corporate presence has instead triggered backlash among Malaysians, with many arguing the signage ruins the aesthetic and identity of the landmark.

On Threads, the debate has been heating up. One user commented, “That Merdeka 118 tower looks completely off with the Maybank logo slapped on top. Even the Burj Khalifa doesn’t have branding at the top of the building!”

Others echoed similar sentiments, claiming the building’s global stature should have remained untouched by commercial branding.

To them, Merdeka 118 represents national pride and architectural achievement—not corporate sponsorship.

“Tourists will just call it ‘the new tallest building in Malaysia’ instead of Merdeka 118, because to them, it’s not significant. It only holds meaning for Malaysians,” another user, Arson, weighed in.

However, not everyone is up in arms. Some netizens argue that the logo isn’t a big deal and won’t change the impact or function of the tower.

Behind the controversy is a business decision made by Maybank and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), who issued a press release on September 12, confirming the bank’s plans to relocate its head office to Merdeka 118.

The move comes after what they described as “careful and robust deliberations” on future operational needs.

The tenancy agreement, signed between Maybank and PNB, covers an initial term of three years with the option to renew for six more terms of three years—totalling a potential 21-year lease.

It said, as the main tenant of Merdeka 118, Maybank was granted naming and signage rights, boosting its brand visibility.

According to the statement, Maybank will occupy 33 floors, housing approximately 5,900 employees.

The premises will also feature a dedicated entrance to ensure smooth access for staff, customers, and visitors alike.

For now, Maybank’s current headquarters at Menara Maybank, Jalan Tun Perak, will remain operational with no changes to its services.