Motorcyclist narrowly escapes death from lorry’s metal rod

A Malaysian motorcyclist had a terrifying brush with death when he was nearly decapitated by what seems to be an iron rod while passing a lorry carrying an oversized load.

The chilling moment, captured on the rider’s helmet camera, unfolded like a scene straight out of the Final Destination movie franchise , with split-second timing standing between life and death.

In the video captured at an undisclosed location, the lorry can be seen parked in the right lane of a road, hazard lights blinking.

What isn’t immediately visible, however, is the dangerously long metal rod sticking out from the side of the truck, completely unmarked and barely visible to oncoming traffic.

As the motorcyclist passes the vehicle, his helmet collides with the rod, which easily could have instantly severed his head had the rod struck just a few inches lower.

The rider quickly pulls over about 50 meters ahead, visibly shaken and likely processing the fact that he just cheated death.

A car trailing behind also comes to a stop, possibly witnessing the shocking near-death moment and stopping out of concern.

The video, now trending across social media, was uploaded onto Virals NOW TV on Facebook, where it has since garnered over 1,000 likes and counting.

In the comments section, netizens expressed outrage and disbelief at the lorry driver’s apparent negligence.

Many are demanding authorities take immediate action, while others are urging the rider to pursue legal action against the lorry operator for endangering lives on the road.

As of now, the reason the lorry was parked there, and why the load was left dangerously exposed, remains unknown.