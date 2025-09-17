Scammers use dead woman’s photo to collect RM80,000 donations

A Malaysian family has been left devastated after discovering that scammers are using photographs of their deceased relative to fraudulently collect donations from sympathetic members of the public on social media.

Speaking to Sinar Harian in Sungai Petani, Kedah, Lynn Tan, 40, expressed her shock upon discovering that images of her late cousin, who died from cancer in December last year, were being used by fraudsters on Facebook to solicit donations supposedly for cancer treatment costs.

The fraudulent Facebook page claimed that the woman in the photographs required urgent medical treatment costing RM80,000 for cancer care.

However, the individual depicted in the images had already passed away from the disease several months ago, making the entire fundraising campaign a callous deception.

“The Facebook page claimed that the victim needed treatment involving costs of RM80,000 and asked for public sympathy, when the woman in the photo had already died,“ Tan explained to the Malays daily, highlighting the cruel nature of the scam.

The scammers appeared to have conducted their fraud with calculated precision, creating a believable narrative around the deceased woman’s supposed medical needs to exploit the generosity of well-meaning donors.

In an effort to uncover the extent of the fraud, Tan conducted her own investigation by posing as a potential donor and contacting the scammers directly. Through this covert approach, she was able to determine how much money the fraudsters had already collected.

“I tried to disguise myself and contact the parties involved, asking how much money was still needed. They told me about RM30,000 more was required. I believe so far they have successfully collected approximately RM50,000 from this fraud,“ she revealed.

This means that the scammers may have successfully deceived dozens or potentially hundreds of generous individuals who believed they were contributing to a legitimate medical fundraising cause. The substantial amount collected demonstrates both the scale of the fraud and the effectiveness of exploiting cancer-related sympathy.

The discovery has caused significant distress to the deceased woman’s family members, who view the misuse of their relative’s image as both a serious crime and a violation of her memory.

“We as a family are very upset because this image has been misused for fraudulent purposes,“ Tan stated, emphasising the emotional impact on relatives who are still grieving their loss.

The family is currently gathering evidence and information before filing a formal police report against the perpetrators. This methodical approach suggests they are building a comprehensive case to ensure the scammers face appropriate legal consequences.

This incident highlights a disturbing trend in cybercrime where fraudsters exploit social media platforms to conduct sophisticated donation scams.

Cancer-related fundraising appeals are particularly vulnerable to exploitation due to the emotional response they generate and the public’s willingness to help those facing medical crises.

The use of real photographs and personal medical histories makes these scams particularly convincing, as donors see actual images of individuals who appear to be suffering from serious illnesses.

However, as this case demonstrates, scammers are increasingly willing to steal content from legitimate sources, including images of deceased individuals.

Tan has issued a public warning urging Malaysians to exercise caution when encountering online fundraising campaigns, particularly those involving medical expenses.

“The purpose of this disclosure is to prevent more people from being deceived and becoming victims of fraud,“ she explained, emphasising the importance of public awareness in combating such scams.

She specifically advised the public to “be vigilant and not easily believe in questionable donation collections on social media, and to refer to the appropriate parties to verify authenticity first.”