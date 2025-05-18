A Singapore-registered Ferrari 458 Spider was destroyed by fire after crashing into a guardrail on the way to Kuantan, recently, with videos of the vehicle burning going viral.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident reportedly took place around 10.40am on Friday (May 16th) at the 110-kilometer mark of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Rompin district police chief Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi identified the driver as a 34-year-old Singaporean IT engineer and his passenger as his 33-year-old girlfriend from Hong Kong.

Initial investigations indicate that the Ferrari was part of a 13-car convoy traveling from Singapore to Kuantan.

“The car suddenly lost control at the location and crashed into the roadside guardrail, causing it to catch fire and be completely destroyed,“ Sharif Shai stated.

Fortunately, both the driver and his companion managed to get out of the vehicle before it was completely engulfed in flames, and no injuries were sustained. .

Police were investigating the incident under Section 10 of the Road Traffic Ordinance 1959 (LN166/59) for the driver’s alleged failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

The driver was also issued an RM300 traffic fine.

Authorities are urging all drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent similar accidents.