Woman alleges sexual harassment by delivery rider following inappropriate question

A Malaysian woman has recently alleged that a delivery rider sexually harassed her.

Taking to Threads, the woman claimed that the rider asked her an inappropriate and suggestive question while delivering her items.

According to the post, the rider posed a question that implied an act of sexual assault.

“I asked him what kind of question this was, and he seemed startled before leaving.

“Mind you, I was wearing a loose T-shirt and long pants. It wasn’t even tight-fitting. This is unacceptable, and I don’t believe it’s his first time doing something like this. Otherwise, how would he be bold enough to ask such a question?” she wrote.

The incident has since been reported to the delivery platform.

Following the post, the delivery company responded in the comments section, stating that the incident is under investigation. It further confirmed that the rider’s account has been “temporarily restricted” while the matter is under review.

Netizens expressed outrage over the rider’s alleged behaviour, calling for firm action and urging the woman to report the matter to the authorities.

“It’s sad that you had to explain the clothes you were wearing, when the focus should be on the rider’s inappropriate question. That’s not something anyone should ask so casually,” one user commented.

Others also advised the woman to opt for contactless delivery in the future to avoid similar incidents.