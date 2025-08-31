Woman detained for disrupting Perak National Day ceremony

POLICE have detained a woman who went viral after she climbed onto the main stage during the state-level National Day celebration in Perak this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.20am while the Perak state anthem was being played.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the suspect entered through the side of the stage and approached Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah before being successfully detained by security personnel on duty.

“The 41-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to the police station for further action.

“Initial checks found that the suspect has a previous record related to drug cases and psychiatric treatment records, and is currently under specialist supervision,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he explained that a urine screening test conducted on the suspect was negative.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 325/511 of the Penal Code for attempting to cause grievous hurt.

“Police advise the public to respect official state ceremonies and not commit any actions that could disrupt public order and security,“ he said.

The video of the incident has since gone viral.