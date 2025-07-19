21 dead in Iran coach accident near Kavar, state media confirms

TEHRAN: At least 21 people died and nearly 30 others were injured when a coach overturned in southern Iran on Saturday, according to state media reports.

The accident occurred near Kavar, a town approximately 1,000 kilometres from Tehran.

“Unfortunately, 21 deaths have been recorded,“ said Kavar Hospital director Mohsen Afrasiabi in a statement to state television. He added that 29 individuals sustained injuries in the incident.

Images broadcast by Iranian media showed the overturned coach lying on its side along a mountain road. Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Iran has long struggled with road safety issues. Official data from the IRNA news agency indicates nearly 20,000 traffic-related fatalities in the year leading up to March. The latest accident highlights ongoing concerns over transportation infrastructure and safety regulations in the country. - AFP