4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Australian Island state of Tasmania

MELBOURNE: A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Australian island state of Tasmania early Thursday morning, reported Xinhua.

Geoscience Australia reported that the earthquake was recorded near the man-made Lake Pedder, 100 kilometres (km) west of the state capital of Hobart, at a depth of 14 km at 6.38 am on Thursday (2038 GMT on Wednesday).

Over 100 people, mostly in Hobart and surrounding areas, reported feeling the tremor to Geoscience Australia.

As of 8.30 am, there had been no reports of damage or injuries.

Tobias Staal, a geophysicist from the University of Tasmania, told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) television that it was a fairly significant seismic event for the state -BERNAMA-XINHUA