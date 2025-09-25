Air Canada expects operating income hit of $270 million due to labor disruptions

AIR CANADA expects a hit of C$375 million ($269.82 million) to its operating income, citing labor disruptions, after its flight attendants went on a four-day strike in August, the carrier said on Wednesday.

The company also provided a revised outlook for 2025 results, after it withdrew its forecast due to operation disruptions from the strike.

Air Canada now expects 2025 adjusted core profit between C$2.9 billion and C$3.1 billion, compared to the prior range of C$3.2 billion to C$3.6 billion.

The strike, where 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees defied government efforts to return them to work, ended when a tentative agreement was reached.

However, the wage agreement was overwhelmingly rejected by the carrier's flight attendants in September. Both parties agreed that no labor disruption could be initiated and flights would continue to operate as normal.

The dispute is set to be resolved via arbitration.

The Montreal-based carrier now expects available seat mile capacity to rise between 0.5% and 1%, compared to its previous forecast of 1% to 3%. ($1 = 1.3898 Canadian dollars)

