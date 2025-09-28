At least 36 dead in Tamil Nadu stampede at Vijay political rally

NEW DELHI: A tragic stampede at a political rally for actor-turned-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu has resulted in at least 36 fatalities.

The state’s chief minister M.K. Stalin confirmed the death toll in a statement expressing his profound sadness over the incident.

“I am deeply saddened and pained to learn that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, have died so far,“ M.K. Stalin said in a statement posted on X.

Lawmaker V. Senthilbalaji reported that approximately 58 people were injured and required hospital treatment.

The chaos erupted while Vijay was addressing the audience, forcing him to abruptly end his speech.

The 51-year-old politician expressed his heartbreak over the tragedy that occurred in the city of Karur.

“I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur,“ Vijay said on X.

According to The Hindustan Times, the stampede was triggered when a large section of the crowd surged towards the stage barricades in their eagerness to see the popular figure.

Chief Minister Stalin has ordered a commission headed by a retired judge to investigate the circumstances of the tragic event.

He also announced a compensation package of one million rupees for the families of each victim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as deeply saddening in his official response.

“My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time,“ he said in a statement on social media.

Such deadly crowd incidents remain a frequent occurrence at mass gatherings across India, often attributed to poor crowd management and safety lapses.

A stampede at India’s Kumbh Mela religious fair in January this year previously claimed 30 lives and injured several others.

In July last year, 121 people lost their lives during a Hindu religious gathering in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Most recently, 11 fans were crushed to death in Bengaluru this June during celebrations for a local cricket team’s championship victory. – AFP