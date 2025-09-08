Australian judge to sentence Erin Patterson in mushroom murder case

MELBOURNE: An Australian judge will deliver the sentence for convicted murderer Erin Patterson on Monday following her conviction for killing three people with poisonous mushrooms.

Patterson was found guilty in July of murdering her estranged husband’s parents and aunt by serving them a toxic beef Wellington lunch at her home in 2023.

The trial attracted international media attention and true crime enthusiasts to the courthouse in Morwell, a normally quiet Victorian town.

Prosecutors have requested life imprisonment without parole, describing the offence as among the worst category of murders.

Her defence team argues she should be eligible for release after 30 years due to the notoriety of her case and resulting prison isolation.

The Melbourne Supreme Court must decide between these sentencing options under Victoria’s legal framework.

Patterson maintained throughout the two-month trial that the death cap mushroom poisoning was accidental rather than intentional.

Death cap mushrooms are among the world’s most lethal fungi and can be easily mistaken for edible varieties.

The victims’ family members described the devastating impact of the crimes during emotional victim impact statements.

Pastor Ian Wilkinson, the sole survivor of the fatal meal, spoke of feeling “half alive” without his wife.

The judge’s sentencing decision will conclude a case that has captivated audiences from New York to New Delhi.

Patterson’s legal team will have 28 days to appeal both the conviction and sentence after Monday’s ruling. – AFP