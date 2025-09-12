Belgian PM condemns festival for cancelling Israeli conductor

BRUSSELS: Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has condemned a music festival’s decision to cancel a performance by the Munich Philharmonic due to its Israeli conductor.

The Flanders Festival Ghent disinvited the orchestra because conductor Lahav Shani had not distanced himself from Israel’s government amid the Gaza conflict.

De Wever described the move as “reckless and irresponsible” and said it had damaged Belgium’s international reputation.

He stated that imposing a professional ban based solely on someone’s origin was unacceptable.

The prime minister’s comments came after both Israel and Germany criticised the festival’s cancellation decision.

Shani currently serves as music director of the Israel Philharmonic and will take over as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic in the 2026/27 season.

Festival organisers claimed they cancelled the performance because Shani had not “unequivocally” distanced himself from Israel’s government policies.

Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza following Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023.

The conflict has created catastrophic humanitarian conditions in Gaza and sparked widespread public anger across Europe.

European governments remain divided on how to respond to the ongoing situation in Gaza. – AFP