Brazil mango export crisis looms over new US tariff hike

SAO PAULO: Brazilian fruit growers have raised alarms over a potential export crisis following the United States’ decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on mango imports. The new duty, announced by US President Donald Trump, is set to take effect on Aug 1, coinciding with Brazil’s peak mango export season to the US.

“If we can’t ship mangoes to the US, our entire regional operation could collapse,“ said Tassio Lustoza, director of Valexport, a major association of fruit producers. The “American window,“ a critical export period between August and November, saw Brazil ship 34,000 tonnes of mangoes to the US last year.

Growers warn that the tariff hike will make exports economically unviable, endangering a supply chain that supports 250,000 direct and 950,000 indirect jobs. Valexport reported that buyers have already signalled a 70 per cent reduction in orders due to the increased costs.

In response, Valexport has sent urgent letters to Brazilian and US officials, including President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the US embassy in Brasilia, highlighting the “devastating effects” of the new policy.

Brazil exported 258,305 tonnes of mangoes worth US$350 million in 2024. Lustoza stressed that the domestic market cannot absorb the surplus, leaving an estimated 50,000 tonnes with no viable outlet. - Bernama-Xinhua