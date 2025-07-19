Brazil’s Lula condemns US visa curbs as arbitrary, defends sovereignty

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has strongly criticized the United States for imposing visa restrictions on Brazilian officials, labeling the move as “arbitrary” and “baseless.”

In a statement released on Saturday, Lula emphasized that such actions undermine fundamental principles of respect and sovereignty between nations.

“I am certain that no form of intimidation or threat, from anyone, will compromise the most important mission of Brazil’s powers and institutions, which is to permanently defend and uphold the democratic rule of law,“ he said.

The Brazilian leader’s remarks come amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Lula’s statement reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to judicial independence and democratic governance, rejecting external pressures that could influence domestic legal processes.

The visa restrictions, imposed by the US, have not been publicly detailed, but Lula’s response signals a firm stance against perceived interference. - Reuters