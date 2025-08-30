Cambodia’s Angkor Wat ranked TripAdvisor’s most attractive tourist destination: PM

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Saturday that the Angkor Wat has been ranked as Asia’s most attractive tourist destination by TripAdvisor, reported Xinhua.

The prime minister announced this in a text posted on his official social media platforms, with a TripAdvisor list of Asia’s top 20 tourist destinations.

Angkor Wat is one of the major temples in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Siem Reap province. The 401-square-kilometre park is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

The ancient park, which is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country, attracted a total of 618,771 international visitors in the first seven months of 2025, a year-on-year increase of 5.8 per cent, said a report from the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

The site made US$28.6 million in revenue from ticket sales during the January-July period this year, also up 5.3 per cent year-on-year, the report added - BERNAMA-XINHUA