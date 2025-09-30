Charlie Kirk murder suspect appears in Utah court for hearing

PROVO: The Utah trade school student charged with murdering right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk made a brief court appearance on Monday.

Tyler Robinson’s new legal defence team confirmed they will seek a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for a trial.

The 22-year-old is accused of firing the single rifle shot from a rooftop sniper’s perch that killed Kirk on September 10.

Kirk was addressing a crowd on a university campus in Orem, Utah, when he was assassinated.

Robinson was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt and has been jailed without bond on charges of aggravated murder.

Prosecutors stated they will seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

Robinson’s court-appointed lawyer Kathryn Nester told Utah Fourth District Judge Tony Graf she did not intend to waive a preliminary hearing.

Nester said the defence will need time to examine what prosecutors called “voluminous” evidence.

She suggested it may be months before the preliminary hearing can take place.

Robinson participated virtually from the Utah County jail but was not visible on camera during this appearance.

Under Utah state law, defendants do not enter a plea until after the preliminary hearing.

Judge Graf set another status conference for October 30, and Nester indicated Robinson would appear in person for that session.

Kirk’s assassination was captured in graphic video clips that went viral on the internet.

The killing unleashed a wave of partisan finger-pointing and deepened fears about rising political violence in the United States.

Fallout included a national furor over comments about the killing by late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel’s show was suspended for nearly a week under pressure from the head of the Federal Communications Commission.

President Donald Trump signed a directive on Thursday seeking to crack down on what he characterised as organised efforts by left-wing groups to commit or incite political violence.

No evidence has emerged connecting Robinson with any outside group.

Prosecutors included electronic writings in their charging documents where Robinson allegedly confessed to the murder in private texts.

Robinson allegedly told his live-in romantic partner, “I had enough of his hatred,” referring to Kirk. – Reuters