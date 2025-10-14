China informed US about rare earth export controls before announcement

BEIJING: China’s commerce ministry confirmed it had informed the United States about rare earth export controls before their official announcement last week.

The ministry stated that working-level discussions between both countries occurred on Monday regarding these export restrictions.

A commerce ministry spokesperson reiterated that China’s export controls are implemented to protect national security interests.

The statement emphasised that the United States cannot simultaneously seek negotiations with China while making threats against the country.

This comment followed President Donald Trump’s announcement of additional tariffs on Chinese goods effective from November 1. – Reuters