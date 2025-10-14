China investigates US maritime probe impact on shipping industry

BEIJING: China has launched an investigation into how a United States Section 301 probe affects Chinese shipping and shipbuilding industries.

The transport ministry announced the investigation will also examine the security of relevant supply chains.

This investigation will determine whether companies, organisations or individuals have implemented discriminatory restrictive measures against China.

It will specifically assess if any entities assisted the United States in taking such measures against these sectors.

The ministry issued this statement detailing the scope of the investigation on Tuesday. – Reuters