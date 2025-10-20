China’s Communist Party begins key economic meetings for five-year plan

BEIJING: China’s ruling Communist Party has begun four days of closed-door meetings involving high-ranking officials to discuss long-term economic planning.

The talks come during an uncertain period for the world’s second-largest economy, facing sluggish domestic spending, a prolonged property sector crisis and turbulent trade tensions with the United States.

Observers are closely watching the Central Committee gathering for signs of the party’s core policy objectives.

This marks the fourth time the committee has convened for a plenum since beginning its current term in 2022.

President Xi Jinping delivered a work report and addressed proposals for the 15th five-year plan on economic and social development, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The plan covering 2026-2030 will shape China’s pursuit of technological self-sufficiency along with economic and military development goals.

The plenum is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, after which authorities will release a document summarising major outcomes.

The comprehensive plan encompassing political, economic, social and environmental objectives will receive final approval from the legislature in March.

Official data released on Monday showed China’s economy expanded 4.8% year-on-year in the third quarter.

This represents the slowest growth since the same period last year. – AFP