China vows to fight to the end in escalating US trade war

BEIJING: China declared on Tuesday its readiness to fight to the end in a trade war with the United States.

The statement came after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose an additional 100% tariff on the world’s second-largest economy.

An unnamed commerce ministry spokesperson stated that China’s position on tariff and trade wars remains consistent.

The spokesperson affirmed that if the US wishes to fight, China will fight to the end, but if it wishes to negotiate, China’s door remains open.

Concerns about a worsening trade war spiked over the weekend following Trump’s announcement of extra 100% tariffs on all Chinese goods.

Trump said his move was a response to Beijing’s announcement last week of sweeping new export controls on rare earths.

China currently dominates the strategic field of rare earths, which are crucial for many modern technologies.

Trump’s Friday announcement rattled global markets and cast doubt on a potential upcoming meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea.

His statement also said the United States would impose export controls on all critical software starting November 1.

Beijing’s commerce ministry spokesperson reiterated that China’s export control measures on rare earths are legitimate actions.

The spokesperson said these measures improve China’s export control system in accordance with laws and regulations.

China consistently and resolutely safeguards its own national security and international collective security as a responsible major power, the spokesperson added. – AFP