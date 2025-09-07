Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in new Knives Out film premiere

TORONTO: Daniel Craig brought his gentleman detective Benoit Blanc back to the screen with the world premiere of the latest Knives Out film at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The new installment titled Wake Up Dead Man features Craig’s Southern-accented sleuth investigating a mysterious death at a small-town church in upstate New York.

Director Rian Johnson described the film as the darkest of the trilogy, drawing inspiration from Edgar Allan Poe’s Gothic writings while maintaining the franchise’s signature satirical humor.

Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, and Josh Brolin join the ensemble cast as characters connected to the charismatic priest at the center of the mystery.

Craig expressed enthusiasm for returning to the role, noting that the films remain fun to make while offering fresh storytelling opportunities.

The film continues the series’ tradition of social commentary, taking aim at conspiracy theorists and divisive politicians through its clever whodunit framework.

Netflix acquired the rights to two sequels following the original film’s success, with this third chapter scheduled for theatrical release in November before streaming in December.

Also premiering at the festival was Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley concert film EPiC, which features previously lost footage discovered during research for his 2022 biopic.

Luhrmann explained his approach to letting Presley tell his own story through archival clips that showcase the singer’s performing prowess in the 1970s.

Channing Tatum presented his crime dramedy Roofman, based on the true story of a man who robbed McDonald’s through roof entries and lived secretly in a toy store.

French director Romain Gavras debuted his climate change satire Sacrifice starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Evans as an eco-terrorist and fading movie star.

Keanu Reeves appeared as an incompetent angel in Aziz Ansari’s body-swapping comedy Good Fortune, while Brendan Fraser walked the red carpet for Rental Family.

The Toronto International Film Festival continues through September 14 with numerous additional premieres and screenings scheduled throughout the week. – AFP