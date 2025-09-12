Death toll from Nepal protest violence rises to 51: police

KATHMANDU: At least 51 people were killed during violent anti-corruption protests in Nepal this week, police said Friday in an updated toll, as the full scale of chaos that toppled the government emerges.

Talks continue between the president, protest representatives, key potential figures who may lead an interim administration and the army -- which has imposed a curfew and taken charge of the streets.

At least 21 protesters were among those killed, mainly on Monday during a police crackdown on demonstrations against a government ban on social media, corruption and poor governance.

On Tuesday, protesters set the parliament ablaze, KP Sharma Oli resigned as prime minister, and the army then took charge of the streets.

Nepal's army said Friday that had recovered more than 100 guns looted in the uprising, during which protesters were seen brandishing automatic rifles.

Police spokesman Binod Ghimire told AFP that “51 people have died so far this week in the protests, including at least 21 protestors and three policemen.”

More than 12,500 prisoners who escaped from multiple jails countrywide during the chaos remain on the run, he added.

“About 13,500 prisoners had escaped -- some have been recaptured, 12,533 are still at large,“ Ghimire said.

The dead included prisoners killed during or after their escape in clashes with Nepali security forces.

Some of the fugitives have tried to cross the vast and porous frontier into India, where scores have been apprehended by Indian border forces -AFP