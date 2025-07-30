Dengue cases surge in Bangladesh with 20,000 infections and 79 deaths

DHAKA: Bangladesh has recorded more than 20,000 dengue cases this year, with 79 fatalities reported so far, according to the Ministry of Health. The latest data shows a sharp rise in infections, with over 10,000 cases reported in July alone.

A total of 393 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, along with one additional death. The monsoon season, which runs from June to September, has contributed to the surge in dengue cases, as stagnant water provides ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

Health officials are urging the public to take preventive measures, including eliminating standing water and using mosquito repellents. “The situation is concerning, and we are working to control the spread,“ said a ministry spokesperson.

The government has intensified efforts to combat the outbreak, including fogging operations and public awareness campaigns. Hospitals have been instructed to allocate additional beds for dengue patients. - Bernama-Xinhua