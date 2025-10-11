Donald Trump in excellent health after medical checkup, says doctor

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump remains in excellent overall health according to his physician after the 79-year-old president underwent his second medical checkup this year.

Trump visited physicians at Walter Reed military hospital on the outskirts of Washington earlier in the day.

He gave reporters a thumbs-up gesture upon returning to the White House when questioned about his checkup.

President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health according to his doctor Navy Captain Sean Barbabella in a letter released by the White House.

His cardiac age was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age through a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality.

Trump maintains a demanding daily schedule without any restrictions according to the medical assessment.

A battery of routine tests was conducted during the examination at the military hospital.

Trump received an updated Covid booster shot and his annual flu shot during the visit according to Barbabella.

This checkup comes three months after the White House announced Trump had been diagnosed with a vein condition.

Speculation had circulated previously about frequent bruising on his hand and swollen legs.

The White House had described Friday’s checkup as an annual examination despite Trump undergoing another physical in April.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday that he was going for a sort of semi-annual physical.

He stated he was in great shape physically and felt very good mentally.

The Republican billionaire then compared his health with that of former presidents particularly his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump mentioned taking a cognitive exam during his last checkup and claimed he achieved a perfect score.

He questioned whether previous presidents including Obama Bush and Biden had undergone similar cognitive testing.

Trump has faced repeated accusations of lacking transparency about his health despite public interest in the commander-in-chief’s wellbeing.

In September he dismissed social media rumors about his health including false posts claiming he had died.

The White House said in July that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency a benign vein condition.

The hand bruising was linked to aspirin he takes as part of a standard cardiovascular health program.

Trump regularly appears at public events with heavy makeup on the back of his right hand to conceal bruising.

At his previous checkup the White House reported Trump had normal cardiac structure and function with no signs of heart failure renal impairment or systemic illness. – AFP