Dublin Airport terminal reopens after security incident

DUBLIN: Dublin Airport on Saturday said it was reopening Terminal 2 after a brief closure due to a security alert.

“Dublin Airport confirms Terminal 2 has received the all-clear. Passengers will shortly re-enter & flights are expected to resume within 30 mins,“ the airport said in a statement on X.

Police said in a statement that they had attended an incident at the airport, but gave no further details.

The airport said it was also experiencing minor impacts related to a Europe-wide software issue - REUTERS