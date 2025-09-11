EU lawmakers back sanctions on Israeli ministers over Gaza conflict

STRASBOURG: European Union lawmakers have called for sanctions against two Israeli ministers and trade restrictions over the Gaza conflict.

The European Parliament endorsed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s proposal to sanction Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Lawmakers also backed suspending EU bilateral support to Israel and partially suspending the EU-Israel trade agreement through a non-binding resolution.

Von der Leyen announced these measures during her annual address to the European Parliament, putting the decision before the bloc’s 27 member states.

Implementing these measures faces significant challenges due to deep divisions among EU countries regarding Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

The EU has faced growing criticism for its perceived insufficient response to the situation in Gaza since Israel launched offensive operations in October 2023.

Israel’s military campaign followed a deadly attack by Hamas that killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.

The retaliatory offensive has resulted in over 64,000 Palestinian deaths, mostly civilians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

The United Nations considers the casualty figures from Gaza’s health ministry reliable and has declared famine in parts of the territory.

Israel disputes the UN’s famine declaration while continuing its military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. – AFP