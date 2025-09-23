  1. World

EU’s Kallas affirms right to self-defence against Russian airspace violations

UNITED NATIONS: European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated on Monday that every country possesses the right to defend itself if Russian aircraft violate its airspace.

Kallas emphasised that nations could act accordingly in response to such airspace infringements.

She also addressed the ongoing negotiations between Iran and key European powers regarding sanctions.

Kallas noted there was limited time remaining to reach a deal that would delay the return of sanctions on Tehran.

When questioned about the likelihood of an agreement, she described it as hard to tell. – Reuters