Ex-FARC commander labels Colombian guerrillas as modern drug lords

BOGOTÁ: Former FARC commander Rodrigo Londono has declared that modern Colombian guerrilla fighters operate essentially as drug lords with excessive government tolerance.

Londono served as the final leader of the FARC guerrilla army before its disarmament under a 2016 peace agreement that failed to resolve Colombia’s six-decade armed conflict.

A tribunal recently sentenced him and six other ex-rebels to eight years of community service as reparations for over 21,000 kidnappings during the conflict.

The former commander gave a rare interview at Bogota’s Casa de la Paz community centre, which memorialises victims of the long-running violence.

He described current guerrilla splinter groups as having evolved into gangs focused primarily on international drug trafficking.

Londono strongly criticised President Gustavo Petro’s “total peace” initiative for failing to develop an effective strategy against armed groups.

“Unfortunately, this government didn’t develop a clear strategy to neutralize these groups,“ he stated regarding the approach he said provided political space for militants.

Colombia experiences ongoing violence despite relative calm in recent years, with increased attacks ahead of the 2026 presidential elections.

The former rebel leader expressed personal safety concerns following a previous assassination attempt by former comrades who rejected peace terms.

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace tribunal issued its first ruling after seven years of operation, drawing criticism for perceived leniency toward ex-combatants.

Londono faces additional charges before the tribunal, including allegations of recruiting minors during the conflict.

He reflected on his own entry into guerrilla warfare at age seventeen and survival through numerous combat situations.

The former commander revealed that in different circumstances, he would have preferred a career as a teacher. – AFP