Finland’s Stubb accuses Hungary and Slovakia of funding Russian war machine

KYIV: Finnish President Alexander Stubb has accused Hungary and Slovakia of funding Russia’s military operations through their continued purchase of Russian oil and gas.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Stubb delivered one of his strongest criticisms yet against fellow European Union members.

Stubb stated that recent Russian drone incursions into Poland demonstrated Moscow’s deliberate escalation efforts against NATO.

He emphasised Europe’s urgent need to increase pressure on Russia through coordinated economic measures.

The Finnish president endorsed former US President Donald Trump’s position that Europe must cease buying Russian energy resources.

Stubb specifically identified Hungary and Slovakia as the primary European purchasers of Russian energy.

He confirmed that President Trump would be made aware of which nations continue supporting Russia’s war economy.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak counterpart Robert Fico have both criticised European assistance to Ukraine.

Both leaders have pursued closer relations with Russia despite Brussels’ efforts to isolate Moscow.

Orban and Fico have personally travelled to Moscow for meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Their countries remain the European Union’s largest importers of Russian oil and gas.

This position has created significant frustration within the EU’s broader strategy to counter Russian aggression. – AFP