Fire breaks out at Hong Kong government headquarters

Reuters
HONG KONG: A fire broke out at the Hong Kong’s government headquarters on Friday afternoon, leading to the evacuation of 30 people, public broadcaster RTHK said, with no injuries reported.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. local time (0400 GMT). Police received a report that a computer had caught fire in the west wing of the Central Government Complex, RTHK said. The building is located near the city’s financial district.

Police suspect that the incident was due to an issue with the electrical wiring, though no further details were provided.