Flights diverted in Norway after suspected drone sightings at airports

COPENHAGEN: Several flights were diverted in Norway following suspected drone sightings at multiple airports according to local media reports late on Sunday.

A flight travelling from Oslo to Bardufoss Airport in the northern Troms province was forced to turn back during the evening hours.

Norwegian airline confirmed the incident to broadcaster NRK which also reported the airport’s temporary closure.

Earlier drone activity was reported within the restricted zone at Brønnøysund Airport in Nordland province further south.

Another flight was diverted in that incident according to NRK citing airport operator Avinor.

The origin of the unidentified drones remains unclear according to official reports.

Neighbouring Denmark has experienced similar drone incidents during recent days.

Multiple drone sightings at Danish airports prompted authorities to implement a civilian drone flight ban until Friday.

The Danish Transport Ministry linked this precautionary measure to the EU summit occurring in Copenhagen this week.

All civilian drones will be prohibited from flying within Danish airspace starting from Monday. – Bernama-dpa