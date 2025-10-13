France’s president Macron unveils new cabinet to end political crisis

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled a new government following extensive negotiations to assemble a cabinet and avert a deepening political crisis.

The lineup combines familiar and fresh appointments in Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s second attempt to form a team capable of breaking months of parliamentary deadlock.

Lecornu presented his initial cabinet last Sunday but resigned just one day later amid criticism over insufficient new appointments.

Macron reappointed Lecornu on Friday to make another attempt at forming a viable government.

“A mission-driven government has been appointed to provide France with a budget before the end of the year,“ Lecornu wrote on X on Sunday.

Jean-Noel Barrot continues as foreign minister according to the official lineup published by the presidency.

Former labour minister Catherine Vautrin has assumed responsibility for the defence portfolio.

Macron loyalist Roland Lescure now leads the economy ministry with next year’s budget as his primary focus.

Several new faces joined the government including Paris police chief Laurent Nunez as interior minister.

Nunez replaces Bruno Retailleau whose right-wing Republicans party declined participation in any government this weekend.

Former WWF France director Monique Barbut will lead the ministry of environmental transition.

Gerald Darmanin remains in his position as justice minister.

Scandal-ridden culture minister Rachida Dati also retains her post despite facing corruption trial next year. – AFP