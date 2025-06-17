French ex-PM Fillon given suspended prison sentence over wife’s fake job

PARIS: Former French prime minister Francois Fillon was on Tuesday given a four-year suspended prison sentence over a fake jobs scandal that wrecked his 2017 presidential bid.

Fillon, 71, had been found guilty in 2022 on appeal of embezzlement for providing a fake parliamentary assistant job to his wife, Penelope Fillon, that saw her being paid millions of euros in public funds.

The court also ordered him to pay a fine of 375,000 euros ($433,000) and barred him from seeking elected office for five years.

The sentence was milder than the one handed down in 2022, when he had been ordered to spend one year behind bars without suspension.

But France’s highest appeals court, the Court of Cassation, overruled that decision and ordered a new sentencing trial.