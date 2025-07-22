French foreign minister visits Ukraine frontline in Kharkiv

KHARKIV: France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot visited Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday, witnessing firsthand the impact of Russia’s ongoing offensive.

Accompanied by journalists, he walked through the city centre, which remains under frequent shelling from Russian forces positioned 30 kilometres away.

“Russia isn’t only leading its war of aggression on the front line. It also deliberately targets civilians, residential areas and businesses to undermine Ukrainian morale,“ Barrot said from a rooftop overlooking damaged buildings.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga expressed gratitude for the visit, stating, “our people need to understand that they are not alone.”

Kharkiv, once a cultural and industrial hub with 1.4 million residents, continues to endure heavy attacks.

Barrot emphasised the broader nature of warfare, noting, “War is waged not only with trucks and tanks, but also with intelligence.”

His itinerary included a stop at the Kharkiv literature museum before proceeding to a military site for a frontline briefing.

The minister also engaged with Ukrainian troops and shared a meal in their canteen, reinforcing France’s support for Ukraine’s defence efforts. – AFP