French PM ousted in confidence vote, Macron seeks new government

PARIS: France’s parliament has ousted Prime Minister Francois Bayrou’s government through a confidence vote after just nine months in office.

President Emmanuel Macron must now urgently find a viable successor within the coming days to lead the government.

Bayrou surprised even his allies by calling the confidence vote to resolve a prolonged standoff over his austerity budget.

The budget proposed nearly 44 billion euros (52 billion dollars) in cost savings to address France’s substantial debt burden.

In the National Assembly vote, 364 deputies expressed no confidence in the government while only 194 supported it.

National Assembly speaker Yael Braun-Pivet confirmed that Bayrou must submit his government’s resignation according to article 50 of the constitution.

Bayrou has become the first premier in modern French history to be ousted through a confidence vote rather than a no-confidence motion.

The French presidency stated that Macron acknowledged the outcome and would appoint a new prime minister in the coming days.

Macron will meet Bayrou on Tuesday to formally accept the resignation of his government.

Bayrou served as the sixth prime minister under Macron since his 2017 election and the fifth since 2022.

His removal presents Macron with a significant domestic challenge while he leads diplomatic efforts regarding Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Bayrou defended his decision to call the high-risk confidence vote during the National Assembly session.

He argued that the biggest risk was maintaining the status quo without implementing necessary changes.

Bayrou described France’s debt burden as life-threatening and presented his plan as essential for the country’s financial future.

Macron now faces one of the most critical decisions of his presidency regarding his seventh prime minister appointment.

The Socialist Party has expressed willingness to lead a new government under leader Olivier Faure.

Faure stated that it is time for the left to govern France and break with policies of the past eight years.

Potential right-wing candidates like Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin risk rejection by left-leaning parliamentarians.

Lower-profile centrist options include Health Minister Catherine Vautrin or Finance Minister Eric Lombard.

An Odoxa-Backbone poll for Le Figaro newspaper shows 64% of French citizens want Macron to resign rather than appoint a new prime minister.

Macron cannot stand for a third term in the 2027 presidential election.

France faces additional social tensions with left-wing groups planning protests and trade unions calling for strikes.

The 2027 presidential election remains highly unpredictable with analysts suggesting the far-right’s strongest chance yet.

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen faced a setback in March when convicted in an EU parliament fake jobs scandal.

Le Pen received a four-year sentence with two years suspended and a five-year ban from holding public office.

A Paris court has scheduled her appeal hearing for January 13 to February 12, 2026, potentially reviving her presidential ambitions.

Le Pen has urged Macron to call snap legislative elections, describing it as an obligation rather than an option. – AFP