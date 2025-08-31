French PM should say goodbye in budget standoff says Socialist leader

PARIS: French Socialist leader Olivier Faure declared on Sunday that Prime Minister Francois Bayrou should say goodbye amid an ongoing budget standoff.

The centrist prime minister shocked France this week by announcing he would request a parliamentary confidence vote on 8 September to secure support for his spending cut plan.

Bayrou planned a Sunday evening television interview to bolster support for his minority government despite unfavourable public opinion polls.

Faure confirmed his party’s final decision to vote against Bayrou’s government in the upcoming confidence motion.

He told broadcaster BFMTV that their decision was irrevocable and that he awaited the prime minister’s departure.

Faure also urged President Emmanuel Macron to appoint a left-wing prime minister reflecting last summer’s snap election results where leftist parties won the most seats.

The 74-year-old Bayrou hopes to begin opposition negotiations on Monday regarding his proposed savings measures to reduce France’s debt burden.

While Macron supports Bayrou, opposition parties ranging from far-right to hard-left have rejected his austerity budget proposals.

Bayrou’s plan aims to save approximately 44 billion euros through measures including reduced holidays and frozen spending increases.

These unpopular measures have prompted trade unions to call for September protests against the government’s austerity program.

An Elabe poll for BFMTV revealed that seven out of 10 French citizens want Bayrou to lose the confidence vote.

Bayrou’s political gamble has raised concerns about potential prolonged political and financial instability in France.

Macron’s own gamble on snap elections last summer resulted in a deadlocked parliament that reflects the country’s political divisions.

The president has acknowledged his election decision backfired while urging politicians to find collaborative solutions. – AFP