Gaza aid flotilla departs Barcelona after weather delay with activists

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and other Global Sumud Flotilla members wait on their boat to depart to Gaza from Barcelona, Spain September 1, 2025, after stormy weather forced the flotilla to return to port earlier. - REUTERSPIXSwedish activist Greta Thunberg and other Global Sumud Flotilla members wait on their boat to depart to Gaza from Barcelona, Spain September 1, 2025, after stormy weather forced the flotilla to return to port earlier. - REUTERSPIX

MADRID: A flotilla of dozens of boats loaded with humanitarian aid for Gaza departed Barcelona port on Monday evening after stormy weather forced an earlier return.

Some vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission sounded their horns as they left the Spanish port.

Activists at the port chanted “Free, free Palestine” as the boats set sail.

Pro-Palestinian activists including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham joined the mission.

The flotilla aims to break Israel’s naval blockade and deliver food and supplies to Gaza.

Gaza has suffered devastation from nearly two years of ongoing conflict.

Israel imposed its naval blockade in 2007 to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas.

Israel describes flotilla attempts as propaganda stunts supporting Hamas.

Thunberg participated in a similar flotilla attempt in June this year. – Reuters