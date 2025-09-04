Google services restored after outage hits millions across Europe

ISTANBUL: Access to Google services was restored Thursday after a region-wide outage cut off millions of users across dozens of countries, with disruptions reported on platforms including YouTube, Gmail and Maps, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Monitoring site DownDetector said reports of outages surged around 10 am local time (0700GMT), as users struggled to access multiple Google services including Chrome and Google Translate. The disruption lasted for roughly an hour before easing around 0800GMT.

Turkish Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan confirmed the outage, saying it affected Turkiye and much of Europe.

“Google, Android and related services are experiencing an outage spanning Turkiye and Europe,” Sayan said.

“Our National Cyber Incident Response Centre has requested a technical report from Google regarding the cause of the outage. We are closely monitoring the situation,” he added.

Google has yet to comment on the cause of the disruption.

“There was a surge in reports starting at 7:10 GMT and lasting for the past hour. During the outage we received reports from Turkiye, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Croatia, Serbia, Armenia, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany and 38 other countries,” wrote tracker website Outage Report.

Some users also reported problems accessing Spotify during the outage- BERNAMA-ANADOLU