Google to invest $10 billion in Indian data centre and AI hub

BENGALURU: Alphabet Inc’s Google will invest 10 billion dollars to establish a massive data centre and artificial intelligence hub in Andhra Pradesh.

Officials from the southern Indian state confirmed this marks Google’s biggest such investment in the South Asian nation.

Google will build a 1-gigawatt data centre campus in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

This project will combine AI infrastructure, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network.

A formal agreement for the investment is expected to be signed on Tuesday.

The move comes amid intensifying competition among major technology companies.

These firms are spending heavily on new data centre infrastructure to meet booming demand for AI services.

State IT minister Nara Lokesh said such initiatives provide strategic advantages in the data-driven era.

“In an era where data is the new oil, such initiatives will serve as a strategic advantage,“ he stated. – Reuters