Hamas official says group has not received Trump’s Gaza peace plan

CAIRO: A senior Hamas official has confirmed that the group has not yet received the written version of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

Mahmoud Mardawi made this statement during an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher television on Monday.

His comments came shortly after Trump’s joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During that press conference, the Israeli leader expressed his support for the American peace proposal.

The Hamas official’s remarks highlight the ongoing communication gap between the Palestinian group and US mediators.

This development occurs amid continuing efforts to resolve the long-standing Gaza conflict through diplomatic channels. – Reuters