Heavy rains in Mexico kill 23 people across multiple states

MEXICO CITY: At least 23 people have died in Mexico due to heavy rains this week according to local authorities across the country.

Mexico’s civil defense authorities reported intense rainfall in 31 of 32 states with the worst-affected areas being Veracruz in the east Queretaro and Hidalgo in the center and the north-central state of San Luis Potosi.

In Hidalgo state 16 deaths were reported and 1,000 homes were affected.

Five deaths were reported in Puebla state and 11 people were still unaccounted for.

A minor died in Veracruz state and a police officer died in Queretaro.

Laura Velazquez the national coordinator for civil defense said the affected states had experienced landslides overflowing rivers and road collapses.

President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on X that authorities were working to support the population reopen roads and get the power back on.

The military will help distribute aid in affected areas with more than 5,400 troops deployed along with rescue equipment and vehicles.

Shelters were open for those displaced from their homes.

Mexico has been hit by particularly heavy rains throughout 2025 with a rainfall record set in the capital Mexico City.

Tropical Storm Raymond is currently off the country’s Pacific coast dumping heavy rains as it moves northward.

Damage from that storm has been reported in Chiapas Guerrero Oaxaca and Michoacan states.

It is expected to hit the southern part of Baja California over the weekend according to the US National Hurricane Center. – AFP