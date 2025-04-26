Huge crowds pack Vatican for last day of Pope’s lying in state

VATICAN CITY: Some 250,000 people paid respects to Pope Francis during the three days his coffin led in St Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican said Friday, as public viewing ended and world leaders began gathering for his funeral.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the last to bow before the coffin, with the overall crowds exceeding the estimated 195,000 who came to see Francis’s predecessor Benedict XVI after his death in 2022.

“What a great man! He loved everyone, every religion,“ said 53-year-old Italian Igho Felici after viewing Francis’s open coffin, adding: “I had to be here.”

Throughout the day, vast crowds of people had packed the wide avenue leading to the basilica, pilgrims and tourists mingling with Italians enjoying a public holiday.

Francis’s body -- wearing a red chasuble, white mitre and black shoes, with a rosary laced around his fingers -- was closed in his wooden coffin in a private ceremony late Friday.

As per tradition, a white silk veil was placed on his face and a bag with coins and medals minted during his 12-year pontificate was placed in the coffin.

St Peter’s Square was to reopen at 5.30am (0330 GMT) on Saturday, amid strict security, to start letting in about 200,000 people expected to pack the plaza.

US President Donald Trump is among 50 heads of state and over a dozen royals expected to attend.

Italian and Vatican authorities have placed the area around St Peter’s under tight security with drones blocked, snipers on roofs and fighter jets on standby.

Further checkpoints will be activated on Friday night, police said.

Global tributes

The Catholic Church’s first Latin American pope died on Monday aged 88, less than a month after his release from hospital where he spent weeks fighting severe pneumonia.

“It was like saying goodbye to a father” who “loved me and will continue to love me as and more than before,“ said Filipa Castronovo, 76, an Italian nun.

The pontiff, who had long suffered failing health, defied doctors’ orders by making a public appearance on Easter Sunday, the most important moment in the Catholic calendar.

It was his last public appearance.

Condolences have flooded in from around the world for the Jesuit, an energetic reformer who championed those on the fringes of society as head of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

He used his last speech to rail against those who stir up “contempt... towards the vulnerable, the marginalised, and migrants”.

“It’s impressive to see all these people,“ French cardinal Francois-Xavier Bustillo said of the queueing crowds, describing Francis as “a man of the people.

“It’s a beautiful response, a beautiful embrace of his ministry, of his pontificate,“ he added.

The Vatican has said more than 130 foreign delegations are confirmed for the funeral, including Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Britain’s Prince William, many of whom began arriving early on Friday morning.

Trump is expected to arrive on Friday evening for a visit of less than 24 hours, his first foreign trip of his second term.

Accompanied by his wife Melania, Trump will face many foreign leaders but no meetings have been announced.

The presence of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky was in doubt after he said he may miss the funeral due to important “military meetings” following a deadly Russian strike on Kyiv.

Selfie ban

On Thursday the Vatican banned people from taking photos inside the basilica, a move that eased the queue. It came after some mourners took selfies with the coffin.

After the funeral, Francis’s coffin will be driven at a walking pace for burial at his favourite church, Rome’s papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

The hearse will pass down Rome’s Fori Imperiali -- where the city’s ancient temples lie -- and past the Colosseum, according to officials.

Big screens will be set up along the route on which to watch the ceremony, according to Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who estimated the crowds at around 200,000.

Francis was a champion of the underdog, and a group of “poor and needy” will be at Santa Maria Maggiore to welcome the coffin, the Vatican said.

Francis will be interred in the ground, his simple tomb marked with just one word: Franciscus.

People will be able to visit the tomb from Sunday morning, as all eyes turn to the process of choosing Francis’s successor.

Eyeing the conclave

Cardinals have been returning to Rome for the funeral and the election of a new pope.

They have been meeting every day, but have yet to announce a date for the conclave.

Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Hollerich, a Jesuit who was a close adviser to Francis, said the conclave would likely begin on May 5 or 6. This is right after the nine days of official mourning end on May 4.

Only those under the age of 80 -- currently some 135 cardinals -- are eligible to vote.

Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who was number two to Francis, is the favourite, according to British bookmakers William Hill.

They put him ahead of Filipino Luis Antonio Tagle, the Metropolitan Archbishop emeritus of Manila, followed by Ghana’s Cardinal Peter Turkson, and Matteo Zuppi, the Archbishop of Bologna.