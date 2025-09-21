Iran suspends IAEA cooperation after European UN sanctions move

TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council declared that cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency will effectively suspend following European actions to reimpose United Nations sanctions.

Britain, France and Germany activated the snapback mechanism in the nuclear agreement, accusing Iran of non-compliance with the 2015 deal.

The Security Council voted on Friday to restore previously frozen UN sanctions that were suspended in exchange for Iranian nuclear activity restrictions.

These sanctions will take effect on September 28 unless Iran can persuade the council to change its decision within the next week.

Tehran stated that European powers undermined months of engagement with the IAEA aimed at resuming monitoring and ensuring compliance with international rules.

Iran and the IAEA had reached an agreement earlier this month in Cairo that would have allowed inspections of Iranian nuclear sites to resume.

Iran suspended inspections after Israel and the United States attacked its nuclear facilities in June.

Western governments have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons capability, which Tehran consistently denies.

Iran has also criticised the IAEA for failing to condemn the Israeli and American strikes on its nuclear facilities.

European governments stated they will not delay reimposing UN sanctions unless Iran resumes full IAEA cooperation and reopens nuclear talks with the United States.

These talks have been suspended since June following the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. – AFP