Iraqi parliamentary candidate killed in bomb attack north of Baghdad

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi parliamentary candidate was killed and three of his bodyguards were wounded when a bomb exploded near his car north of Baghdad.

A security source confirmed the incident is the first killing of a candidate ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11.

The source stated that a bomb exploded under the vehicle of Safaa al-Mashhadani, a current member of the Baghdad Provincial Council and a candidate for parliament.

He died instantly and three of his bodyguards were seriously wounded in the attack.

The source explained that the incident occurred at dawn on Wednesday in Tarmiyah, located 40 kilometres north of the capital.

Tarmiyah is part of the Baghdad province where the attack took place.

Mashhadani was running with one of the largest Sunni Muslim coalitions, led by businessman Khamis al-Khanjar and parliament speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

The upcoming elections are the sixth since the 2003 United States invasion of Iraq, which toppled longtime ruler Saddam Hussein.

The majority of Iraq’s 329 lawmakers represent Shiite parties aligned with neighbouring Iran. – AFP